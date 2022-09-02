J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Position Lifted by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $173.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.04%.

Several analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.63.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

