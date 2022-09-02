Norinchukin Bank The Buys 1,586 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 18,069 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $71.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.86. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.85 and a 52-week high of $71.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.71.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

