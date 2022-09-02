Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $180,053,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 965,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,842,000 after acquiring an additional 158,591 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 95.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,589,000 after purchasing an additional 152,009 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Generac by 94.1% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 300,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,436,000 after purchasing an additional 145,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 940,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,894,000 after purchasing an additional 135,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GNRC shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Generac from $425.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Generac from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. OTR Global lowered Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.86.

NYSE GNRC opened at $233.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.93. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.94 and a twelve month high of $524.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

