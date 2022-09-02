FORA Capital LLC Raises Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Comerica by 883.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMA. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comerica to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

NYSE CMA opened at $81.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.16. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.37 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

