FORA Capital LLC Buys New Stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIR. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in AAR by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 494,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,946,000 after purchasing an additional 214,094 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in AAR by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,660,000 after purchasing an additional 157,906 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in AAR by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 163,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 60,618 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AAR by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,488,000 after purchasing an additional 59,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP grew its position in AAR by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 119,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 41,811 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AAR Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.52.
In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $1,170,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 315,090 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,362.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.
AIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AAR from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.
