FORA Capital LLC Buys New Stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIR. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in AAR by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 494,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,946,000 after purchasing an additional 214,094 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in AAR by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,707,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,660,000 after purchasing an additional 157,906 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in AAR by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 163,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 60,618 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AAR by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 396,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,488,000 after purchasing an additional 59,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP grew its position in AAR by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 119,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 41,811 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAR Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. AAR Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.52.

Insider Activity at AAR

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. AAR had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $1,170,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 315,090 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,362.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AAR from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AAR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

AAR Profile

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

