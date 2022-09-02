Norinchukin Bank The Buys 1,486 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in International Paper were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in International Paper by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 26,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in International Paper by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in International Paper by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in International Paper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

International Paper Price Performance

IP stock opened at $41.31 on Friday. International Paper has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $60.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.91.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.