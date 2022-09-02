7,367 Shares in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth $169,817,000. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth $132,913,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,875,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,705,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,500,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $137.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $1,192,617.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,694,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $3,959,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,609.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,196 shares of company stock valued at $11,762,380 over the last ninety days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GTLB shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on GitLab from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank started coverage on GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on GitLab to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

