FORA Capital LLC Makes New $406,000 Investment in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Manulife Financial by 389.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 867,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,502,000 after buying an additional 690,240 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 10.4% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Manulife Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,213,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,904,000 after buying an additional 49,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,514,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,051,000 after buying an additional 353,864 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFC stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.97. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.258 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Desjardins upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Articles

