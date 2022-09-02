FORA Capital LLC Invests $434,000 in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Global-e Online in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global-e Online by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.
Global-e Online Trading Down 3.5 %
GLBE stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $83.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.21.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GLBE shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.89.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
