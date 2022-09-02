Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 282.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CAG opened at $34.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day moving average is $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.86. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.59.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 12.99%. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.