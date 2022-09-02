FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,675 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 73.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,345,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,495,000 after buying an additional 995,775 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,865,344 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,339,000 after buying an additional 71,949 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Imperial Oil by 11.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,081,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,289,000 after buying an additional 111,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 19.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 881,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,616,000 after buying an additional 146,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Imperial Oil by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 647,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,521,000 after buying an additional 233,553 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMO. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Desjardins lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TD Securities lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $47.63 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 73.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The energy company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2645 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 166.16%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

