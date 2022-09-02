Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 743 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI opened at $125.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 39.05%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.65.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

