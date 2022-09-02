Norinchukin Bank The Buys 320 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,454 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,787,000 after buying an additional 356,545 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,065,000 after buying an additional 33,886 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $405,562,000 after buying an additional 24,948 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,909,000 after buying an additional 18,972 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 586,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,301,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAYC shares. Cowen raised their target price on Paycom Software to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.67.

Paycom Software stock opened at $346.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.19, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.28.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $550.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

