Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 3,693 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in AES were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of AES by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,886,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,116,000 after purchasing an additional 128,903 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at $1,173,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in AES by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 10,599 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AES by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,425,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in AES during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AES has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

AES Stock Performance

AES stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $26.52. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of -44.57, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.32.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. AES’s payout ratio is -108.62%.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

