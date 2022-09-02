Norinchukin Bank The Buys Shares of 75,950 Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Norinchukin Bank The bought a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

NYSE CTRA opened at $30.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

