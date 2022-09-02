Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 81.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 85,926 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.19.

Shares of EW opened at $90.12 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.11 and its 200-day moving average is $103.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market cap of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $102,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,188.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $102,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,188.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $605,384.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,741.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,128 shares of company stock worth $8,273,103 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

