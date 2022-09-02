Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 144,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,862,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Natera by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Natera by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Natera by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after buying an additional 12,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $49.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.48. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.67 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTRA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Natera to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $26,884.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,531.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $26,884.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,531.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $59,075.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,316,425.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,966 shares of company stock worth $550,755 in the last ninety days. 10.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

