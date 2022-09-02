Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 623 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,632 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Price Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $77.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $117.54.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Lennar from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

