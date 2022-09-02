Norinchukin Bank The Raises Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 961.5% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,978. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,175 shares of company stock worth $477,548 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE IRM opened at $53.27 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 196.03%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRM. StockNews.com lowered Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

