Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,340,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Latch by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Latch by 3,446.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 22,470 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Latch during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LTCH opened at $1.01 on Friday. Latch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $146.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.54.

LTCH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Latch in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.07.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

