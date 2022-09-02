Norinchukin Bank The Buys 269 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 214.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $371.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $344.66 and a 1 year high of $493.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $387.16 and a 200-day moving average of $413.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

