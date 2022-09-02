Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stock Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UDR by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in UDR by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its stake in UDR by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on UDR in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on UDR from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.39.

UDR Trading Up 1.5 %

UDR Dividend Announcement

Shares of UDR stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 94.85, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. UDR’s payout ratio is 316.67%.

UDR Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.