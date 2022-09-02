Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,639 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $5,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Raymond James by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Raymond James by 8.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 0.3% during the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 36,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Raymond James by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF stock opened at $104.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $117.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.20.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.12). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. StockNews.com downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

