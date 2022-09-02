PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in PPL by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 55,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.28 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 91.84%.

In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,972.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,649 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,516 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

