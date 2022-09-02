Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 2,459 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of V.F. by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,591,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782,346 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,383,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,365 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of V.F. by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,311,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,737,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $266,862,000 after purchasing an additional 556,201 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on V.F. to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on V.F. from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on V.F. from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on V.F. from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Insider Activity at V.F.

V.F. Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,787,480.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,374.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,860 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

VFC opened at $41.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average of $50.33. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $78.91.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.82%.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

