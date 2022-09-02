Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 1,804 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,298.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,208.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,082.78 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,249.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,290.59.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total value of $1,075,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,585,894. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,085.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.06, for a total transaction of $1,075,248.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,585,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,440 shares of company stock worth $27,465,861. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

