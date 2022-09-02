Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Bought by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 347.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J stock opened at $123.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

J has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

