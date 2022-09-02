Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,528 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 43.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 226.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 26.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Stock Up 0.0 %

NTAP stock opened at $72.16 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on NetApp from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NetApp in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,375 shares of company stock worth $1,598,633. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

See Also

