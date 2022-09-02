Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 172,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,094,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joint by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 356,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Joint by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joint by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Joint by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Joint by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 110,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $17.82 on Friday. The Joint Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $111.06. The stock has a market cap of $257.70 million, a PE ratio of 118.81 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average is $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Joint had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.77 million. Equities analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Joint from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Maxim Group upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley upgraded Joint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Joint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Joint has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

In related news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 6,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $91,378.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,111,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,270,490.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

