Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 3,234 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $212,142,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,189,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,805,982,000 after buying an additional 1,395,084 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,748,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,047,000 after buying an additional 1,179,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,177,000 after buying an additional 819,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,338,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,392,000 after purchasing an additional 481,259 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price target on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

In related news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $48.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.16.

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is 5.00%.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Recommended Stories

