Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 28.3% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 106.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TYL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tyler Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.55.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $366.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $300.85 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $371.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.08. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 87.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $1,523,925.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,445.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,156 shares of company stock worth $4,618,576. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

