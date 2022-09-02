Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,096,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,131,879,000 after acquiring an additional 570,027 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,119,000 after purchasing an additional 429,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,914,000 after purchasing an additional 83,528 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,754,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,560,000 after purchasing an additional 149,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,588,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,169,000 after purchasing an additional 171,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $87.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.98 and a twelve month high of $199.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

