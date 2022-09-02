Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 1,085.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in PerkinElmer by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,973.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,898 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,263 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PerkinElmer Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on PKI. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.40.

PKI stock opened at $135.33 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.12.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.24%.

PerkinElmer Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.