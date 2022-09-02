Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 6,720.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Omnicom Group Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Shares of OMC opened at $66.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average of $74.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Stories

