Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 55,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 869.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Cannone III acquired 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,228.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKSI stock opened at $96.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.80. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $92.65 and a one year high of $181.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.14.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.84%.

MKSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

