Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 113,188 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 72.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,396 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 113,188 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,092,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,126 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after buying an additional 2,640,795 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $841,171,000 after buying an additional 2,340,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $112.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.34. The stock has a market cap of $205.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

