Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 87,837 Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 494,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,837 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in EVgo were worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVgo by 238.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,746 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EVgo by 67.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 50,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 20,505 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EVgo by 34.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in EVgo by 120.4% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in EVgo in the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVgo Stock Performance

EVGO stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 1.86. EVgo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.79 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EVGO shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Capital One Financial raised EVgo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Caroline Ogata sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $28,719.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,996.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other EVgo news, insider Caroline Ogata sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $28,719.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,996.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $215,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,276 shares of company stock valued at $728,940. Corporate insiders own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

