Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 110.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,177 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $6,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 17.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 644,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 96,974 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Dropbox by 34.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,093 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Dropbox by 112.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Dropbox by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,876,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,452,000 after purchasing an additional 51,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 175,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 63,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox Stock Performance

DBX stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.23.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 94.26%. The company had revenue of $572.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 342,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,578,467.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 342,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,578,467.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $340,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,569,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,630,442.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,115. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

About Dropbox

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.