Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 93.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 434,490 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.83.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $192.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $171.96 and a fifty-two week high of $218.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

