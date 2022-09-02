Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 180,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $6,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 2.8 %

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $59.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of -0.09.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.75. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is currently 110.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CALM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

