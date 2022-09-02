Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 93,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WRB. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 183.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 108,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,091 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 147.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 11,827 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $385,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank bought 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

WRB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $64.98 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.77.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

