Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 448,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in ProPetro by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 414,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 157,727 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ProPetro by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProPetro by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $555,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,060.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,060.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $326,016.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at $672,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,862 shares of company stock worth $1,177,267. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ProPetro Stock Performance

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $8.58 on Friday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.27 million, a P/E ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.97.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.55). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PUMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on ProPetro to $19.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ProPetro from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

ProPetro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.