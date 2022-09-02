Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 100.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,353 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,354,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $946,812,000 after buying an additional 375,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,137,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,721,000 after buying an additional 2,043,094 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,734,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,892,000 after purchasing an additional 194,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $563,108,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,048,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $384,360,000 after purchasing an additional 137,304 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,694. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $847,509.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,401,673 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

BSX stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 70.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

