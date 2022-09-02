Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 162,800 CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 162,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in CEVA by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of CEVA by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 10,681 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of CEVA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CEVA by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 373,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,183,000 after buying an additional 79,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get CEVA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CEVA to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

CEVA Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.98. CEVA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $50.85. The company has a market cap of $644.84 million, a P/E ratio of 694.92, a PEG ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.04.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.46 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 2.07%. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Louis Silver sold 6,104 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $201,126.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CEVA

(Get Rating)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.