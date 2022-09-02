Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 181,093 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181,093 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $6,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $94.97 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.73 and a twelve month high of $124.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.21. The company has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

