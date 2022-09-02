Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $6.80 Million Stock Holdings in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Baozun were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in Baozun by 2.4% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,369,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after buying an additional 31,626 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Baozun by 1,700.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 159,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 150,673 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Baozun in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Baozun in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BZUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Baozun from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Baozun from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.66.

Baozun Stock Performance

Baozun Company Profile

BZUN stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $589.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.73. Baozun Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $25.05.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

