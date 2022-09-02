64,100 Shares in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 64,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,594,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $35,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,637.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $100,599. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE:JBT opened at $100.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $177.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.33.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $542.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.27 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

John Bean Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

See Also

