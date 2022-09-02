Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stake Boosted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,157 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,205 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $8,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. CWM LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,486,000 after acquiring an additional 49,969 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,709 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,264,000 after acquiring an additional 154,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 2.1 %

CDNS opened at $170.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.96. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.32 and a twelve month high of $194.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.18.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $40,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,014 shares in the company, valued at $15,609,552.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $40,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 97,014 shares in the company, valued at $15,609,552.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.34, for a total value of $212,842.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 91,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,060,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,945 shares of company stock worth $67,637,415 over the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

