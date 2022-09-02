D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 9,280 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 99,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 70,865 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $594,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 152,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 45,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 16,979 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $27.77 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02.

