D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 60.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $123.22 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $176.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

